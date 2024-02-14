(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s inflation rate unexpectedly rose in January for the first time in six months, reducing the chances of another rate cut next month.

Annual inflation accelerated to 23.5% from 23.2% in December, Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim said in the capital, Accra, on Tuesday. Only two of nine economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted an increase.

The uptick may cause policymakers at the central bank to revise forecasts that inflation is on a downward trajectory. That expectation motivated their decision to decrease the benchmark rate for the first time since July 2021 last month to 29% from 30%, ending the steepest phase of monetary tightening.

Food inflation cooled to 27.1% from 28.7% in December, while non-food price growth was 20.5% compared with 18.7%.

The bank had predicted that inflation would end the year at between 13% and 17%, before gradually trending back to within its medium-term target range of 6% to 10% by 2025.

The cedi was unchanged at 12.45 per dollar at 11:09 a.m. in the capital, Accra. Ghana’s 2032 dollar bonds fell for a fifth straight day after the release of the data, which coincided with the news that Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo had appointed Mohammed Amin Adam as his new finance minister in place of Ken Ofori-Atta.

