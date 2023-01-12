(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s new national airline will commence operations in the third quarter of this year, 13 years after the country’s second state-owned carrier stopped flights.

Ghana Airlines Ltd., operated by Accra-based Ashanti Airlines Ltd. in partnership with the government and London-based Zotus Group Inc. as financial and operational partners, has obtained its air carrier license and is in the final stages of obtaining the air operator certificate, the companies said in a statement.

The new airline will start with domestic flights and later add regional and international routes, including London and New York, it said.

Ghana International Airlines, which was 70% state-owned, ceased operations of its one leased aircraft in May 2010. The carrier was set up to replace Ghana Airways Ltd., which was established a year after the country’s independence from Britain in 1957 and ran domestic and international flights. It was liquidated in 2005 amid rising debt and failed attempts to find international investors.

