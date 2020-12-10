(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s main opposition leader challenged the results of Monday’s parliamentary and presidential elections, saying his party would take steps to get them overturned.

John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate, got 47.4% of total valid votes cast, trailing President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 51.6%, according to results announced Wednesday by Ghana’s electoral commission.

Mahama questioned the presidential outcome in a speech at his party’s head office late Thursday, saying the verification process hadn’t been followed, making the vote “illegal.”

Official parliamentary results show that Ghana faces a hung parliament, with one constituency left to count. The ruling New Patriotic Party won 137 seats, while the NDC won 136, the commission said in a statement earlier Thursday. Mahama said his party’s result copies show it secured 140 seats, handing it a majority in the 275-seat chamber.

“We will take all legitimate steps to reverse this travesty of justice,” Mahama said. “All legitimate options are on the table.”

Mahama’s comments are stoking political tensions in one of Africa’s most stable democracies. He’d already accused the governing party of vote-rigging before the electoral commission declared the presidential winner Wednesday. The allegations pushed the head of the commission, Jean Mensa, to announce the logistical reasons for the result delay in a bid to allay fears that “anything untoward” was happening.

Mahama, 62, defeated Akufo-Addo, 78, in 2012 to serve his first full-term as president after completing the mandate of John Atta Mills, who died in office. Akufo-Addo, 76, then beat him in a 2016 ballot, with Mahama conceding defeat. The Dec. 7 election was the incumbent’s second win against his rival.

