(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s only aluminum company temporarily shut down after pay protests threatened the safety of its operations.

Volta Aluminium Co. halted production after getting the nation’s grid company to cut power to its smelter because of an invasion by some protesting workers on Oct. 31, it said in a statement.

Unions representing workers have asked for a 55% increase from an initial 62% and for their pay to be linked to the US dollar. The company is offering 22% and said the latter request is untenable.

“It is for this reason that there exists a collective agreement between VALCO and the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union to meet periodically and depending on the exigencies of the period, agree on the quantum of salary increase for the period,” the company said.

An exit of foreign investors due to concerns over the sustainability of the country’s debt has contributed to the cedi plunging 55% against the dollar this year, fueling annual inflation that’s at 37%. The cost of living crisis and worsening economic situation has prompted the government to seek a $3 billion support package from the International Monetary Fund.

The state-owned company, which is seeking a strategic investor to retrofit its plant and help increase production from the current 50,000 metric tons to 300,000 tons of refined aluminum per year, said talks are ongoing to find a resolution to the impasse and “to ensure there’s no threat to life and property.”

The company is producing below its installed capacity of 200,000 tons, with only two out of its five potlines running due to lack of maintenance and repairs.

