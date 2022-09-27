(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s finance ministry and the Bank of Ghana have commenced discussions for an International Monetary Fund-supported program, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

A key prerequisite for a program is confirmation that Ghana’s debt is on a sustainable path, for which the nation is currently carrying out a comprehensive debt sustainability analysis, it said.

The government is putting together a comprehensive economic program to form the basis of negotiations with the IMF. “The program seeks to establish a macro-fiscal path that ensures debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability, underpinned by key structural reforms and social protection,” the statement said.

Ghana began engaging the IMF in July after homegrown policies, including cutting discretionary expenditure by as much as 30% failed to stem a selloff in the country’s international bonds. The country seeks to secure a $3 billion package over three years with the IMF.

