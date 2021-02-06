(Bloomberg) --

Ghana and the U.K. have signed an interim trade agreement, one of the last bilateral deals hanging in the balance following Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

The agreement restores the duty-free and quota-free access Ghanaian exporters had to the U.K. market before Brexit, according to a joint statement posted on the U.K. government website dated Feb. 4. It also reinstates the preferential tariffs enjoyed by Britain’s exporters to the West African country.

“The Agreement will enter into effect following the completion of relevant internal procedures required in both Ghana and the U.K.,” both governments said in the statement.

