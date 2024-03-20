(Bloomberg) -- The speaker of Ghana’s parliament has said that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s neglect of an anti-LGBTQ bill that requires his assent to become law is unlawful.

Parliament has received a communication from the presidency to not transmit the bill for consideration until an ongoing legal challenge to the new law at the nation’s highest court is determined, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said during proceedings Wednesday.

The president’s action is unconstitutional because he has the option to either sign, refuse to sign or refer the bill to the Council of State for advise, he said.

“Where a bill passed by parliament is presented to the president for assent, he shall signify within seven days after the presentation, to the Speaker that he assents to the bill or that he refuses to assent to the bill, unless the bill has been referred by the President to the Council of State,” Bagbin said.

Ghana’s lawmakers unanimously approved the so-called Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 21 days ago, which among others prescribes up to three years jail-term for people identifying as LGBTQ. The country has faced criticism from some of its development partners since the passage.

If it’s endorsed by the president, it could jeopardize $3.8 billion of World Bank funding, according to the finance ministry. The anti-LGBTQ law could also derail an International Monetary Fund program secured in May, it said.

The West African nation agreed to a $3 billion bailout from the IMF after defaulting on its debt, which it is restructuring.

