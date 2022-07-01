(Bloomberg) -- Ghana announced it will start talks with the International Monetary Fund to support the government’s economic program.

President Nana Akufo-Addo authorized Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to start “formal engagements” after a phone conversation between the president and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the Information Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Ghanaian bond prices surged after the announcement.

