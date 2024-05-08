(Bloomberg) -- Ghanaian Supreme Court judges started hearing two separate lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of a bill that seeks to punish people identifying as LGBTQ with up to three years in prison.

Wednesday’s sitting didn’t go into the substantive cases brought by Amanda Odoi, an academic, and Richard Sky, a lawyer, in their capacity as concerned citizens.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo adjourned the proceedings without providing a new date.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.