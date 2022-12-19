(Bloomberg) -- Ghana suspended debt payments on eurobonds, commercial-term loans and most bilateral obligations pending an agreement with its foreign creditors.

“The emergency measures are necessary to prevent a further deterioration in the economic, financial, and social situation in Ghana,” the Ministry of Finance said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The nation’s eurobonds due 2032 fell after the announcement. Less than a week ago, Ghana obtained a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion bailout, a key step in the West African nation’s plans to restructure its unsustainable debt.

Ghana secured the IMF deal after asking local bondholders to accept losses on interest payments, while excluding a haircut on their principal payments.

The announcement is “somewhat surprising, as this reduces the prospect of the restructurings being amicable, and while international reserves were declining, they were not viewed to be at critical levels,” said Richard Segal, a research analyst at Ambrosia Capital in London. “In addition, the IMF funding will be in place before too long, and the cedi has rallied sharply since the IMF agreement was announced. It shouldn’t have a long term bearing, but it’s clearly negative near term.”

