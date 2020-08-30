(Bloomberg) --

Ghana is reopening its main airport to international flight passengers from Sept. 1 after putting in place new measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Any passenger arriving in Ghana will have to present a negative Covid-19 result, taken no more than 72 hours before departure from the country of origin, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast Sunday. Upon arrival, passengers will again be tested at the airport, with results to be provided within 30 minutes.

International travel by land and sea are still prohibited, he said.

Ghana, which has recorded 44,398 cases of the virus, has only 1,159 active cases, said Akufo-Addo, while 276 people have died. Pre-school and primary school pupils will stay home until January. Some secondary school classes will be allowed to resume from Oct. 5, joining university students who resumed in-person classes on Aug. 24.

