Ghana will charge airlines $3,500 for every passenger flown in the country who isn’t fully vaccinated against Covid-19, part of a push by the West African country to avoid a fresh wave of infections.

Carriers that take vaccinated passengers without negative PCR test results into Kotoka International Airport will also be fined starting Tuesday, the Ghana Health service and Ghana Civil Aviation Authority said in a joint statement.

The move comes as governments around the world shore up travel restrictions to prevent the spread of omicron, a highly transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in southern Africa and now present across the world. In many cases, authorities put the onus on airlines to enforce the rules.

Non-Ghanaian nationals who are not fully vaccinated may be denied entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the airline, the authorities said.

The story was first reported by Ghana’s Citi FM.

