(Bloomberg) -- Ghana will invest $25 million this year to upgrade its iconic tourist sites to give impetus to a new project that aims to attract one million visitors a year from Europe by 2024, dubbed ‘Destination Ghana,’ Joy FM reported.

The West African nation will rehabilitate the famous Elmina and Cape Coast Castles, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the Mole and Kakum National Parks and cultural museums in the Northern, Ashanti, Eastern and Volta regions, the Accra-based radio broadcaster said, citing President Nana Akufo-Addo. Destination Ghana, which was launched by the president in London on April 3, seeks to build on the ‘Year of Return’ held in 2019 and increase activity in the tourism industry after the opening of land and sea borders a week ago, ending Covid-19 restrictions imposed at the beginning of the pandemic.

The country will separately inject $15 million into small and medium-sized enterprises in the hospitality industry to improve their performance and complement the project, Joy FM said.

Read more on the “Year of Return”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.