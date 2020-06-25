(Bloomberg) --

Ghana’s central bank may wait six months before considering tightening rates, even as inflation rose outside the bank’s target range for a second-straight month in May.

The regulator is monitoring economic growth that’s expected to slow significantly this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison said at a conference Thursday. The impact of the virus may only begin to subside from next year, he said.

“The rate of inflation has jumped outside the central bank’s target range,” Addison said. “We should be thinking of tightening policy, but given the current circumstances and weaknesses in growth, the central bank will adopt a wait-and-see attitude to see how the headline inflation progresses over the next quarter.”

Ghana’s inflation advanced to 11.3% in May from 10.6% a month earlier. That compares with the central bank’s target range of 6% to 10%.

The central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 14.5% in May after cutting it by 150 basis points at an emergency meeting in March, in response to the pandemic.

