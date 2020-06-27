(Bloomberg) --

Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party has formally announced President Nana Akufo-Addo as its candidate for December’s elections.

Akufo-Addo also announced Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate, at an event in the capital, Accra, on Saturday.

Akufo-Addo will battle it out against his main opponent and his predecessor, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, for a third consecutive time. The two parties have dominated Ghanaian politics since 1992, with many previous ballots that have been close.

The NPP government, in power since the start of 2017, has cut the country’s forecast for 2020 economic growth to 1.5% due to the collapse in oil prices and the impact of the coronavirus. That would be the lowest rate in almost four decades. Ghana has registered 15,834 confirmed cases and 103 deaths since the first detection of the disease on March 12.

The election management body will commence the compilation of a new voter roll from the end of June.

