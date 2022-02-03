(Bloomberg) --

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo called for collective African action against the growing number of coups on the continent.

“Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region,” Akufo-Addo said Thursday at the start of a summit of regional leaders in the capital, Accra. “The resurgence of coup detats in our region is a matter of grave concern. The evolution challenges the democratic way of life. We need to stand firm to defend democracy and freedom in our region.”

There have been six power grabs in Africa over the past 18 months, including last week’s military takeover in Burkina Faso. This week soldiers failed in their attempt to overthrow the government of Guinea-Bissau.

The coups have coincided with an intensifying Islamist insurgency in the Sahel region and increased economic hardship in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The military takeovers have spurred the Economic Community of West African States to impose sanctions that have curbed trade flows and led Western nations to suspend development aid and security support.

