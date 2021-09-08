(Bloomberg) -- Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani apologized for fleeing the country, which is now under Taliban rule with a government that includes a U.S.-designated terrorist.

“I left at the urging of palace security who advised me that to remain risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the civil war of the 1990s,” Ghani said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“It is with deep and profound regret that my own chapter ended in similar tragedy to my predecessors – without ensuring stability and prosperity,” he said. “I apologize to the Afghan people that I could not make it end differently.”

Ghani also addressed reports that he’d taken millions of dollars with him. He called the allegations “categorically false” and said he welcomes an investigation by the United Nations or appropriate independent body into his finances and assets.

The Taliban marched on the presidential palace on Aug. 15 and captured Kabul with lightening speed. The group yesterday unveiled its government and theocratic cabinet that includes several UN and U.S. sanctioned members including their acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan.civil war.

