(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced last week to 20 years in prison for engaging in a sex-trafficking scheme with former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, is appealing her conviction.

Her lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, on Thursday filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Manhattan. Maxwell, 60, was found guilty in December of luring underage girls into Epstein’s orbit for sexual abuse and sometimes participating in the abuse herself. US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan sentenced her on June 28, calling her conduct “heinous and predatory.”

Maxwell has not yet submitted a brief laying out her appellate arguments, but she has previously argued for dismissal of charges against her on the grounds that some of her victims were of legal age in certain locations where sexual encounters took place. She also sought to overturn her conviction because one of her jurors failed to disclose that he had previously been a victim of sexual abuse.

Nathan rejected those arguments, but Maxwell is likely to make them again on appeal. Maxwell has long maintained that she was prosecuted as a scapegoat for Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in Aug. 2019 after he was arrested on sex-trafficking charges a month earlier.

Maxwell is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, but Nathan recommended that she serve her sentence at the low-security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.