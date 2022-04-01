(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell was denied a new trial on sex-trafficking charges over a juror’s failure to disclose that he was a victim of childhood sex abuse during the jury selection process.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Friday ruled against Maxwell’s request to overturn her Dec. 29 conviction on charges that she enticed, groomed and sexually abused underage girls with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 60, had argued that she deserved a new trial because the juror’s failure to disclose his past abuse denied her lawyers a chance to question him about potential bias and possibly exclude him from the panel that found her guilty.

