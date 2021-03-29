(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the former socialite and close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, faces a fourth accuser and two new criminal charges in the federal sex trafficking case against her.

U.S. prosecutors on Monday filed the superseding indictment against Maxwell, adding sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor to six earlier counts that included enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two perjury counts.

Maxwell, who is fighting the charges and has a trial coming up in July, last week lost a third attempt to be released from jail on a $28.5 million bond and an offer to relinquish her French and British citizenship.

Maxwell, 59, has been in jail since her July 2 arrest in Bradford, New Hampshire.

