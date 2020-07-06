(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to be transported to New York this week as her defense lawyers and the government’s prosecutors seek a July 10 hearing where she would enter her plea.

Maxwell, who was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on charges including conspiracy and enticing minors to engage in sex, has been rarely seen since in the past year amid the uproar over Jeffrey Epstein. In a brief hearing Thursday, Maxwell said she would not fight her move to New York.

In a letter to the court late Sunday, prosecutors said the U.S. Marshals Service was expected to bring her to New York early this week. The government proposed a schedule, in concert with her lawyers, that includes her request for bail being filed on Thursday and the hearing Friday, which will serve as her arraignment, initial appearance and bail hearing. The schedule must still be approved by a judge.

Maxwell was living in a million-dollar home in Bradford, New Hampshire when she was arrested. Prosecutors say she is a flight risk and have said they will fight any bail for her. She may be sent to the same jail where Epstein was found dead last year.

