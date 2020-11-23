(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell kept an album of photos of topless girls who visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach home, according to testimony from a former worker unsealed in a defamation lawsuit.

The worker, John Alessi, told lawyers for one of Maxwell’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, in a June 2016 deposition that Maxwell had a “high-tech” camera and was constantly taking photographs by the money manager’s pool of European and American girls, most of whom were topless.

Maxwell, who was Epstein’s girlfriend and close aide, kept the photographs in an album on her desk, said Alessi, who said he last spoke to Epstein in 2014. A partial transcript of the deposition was unsealed in federal court in New York after failed efforts by the former socialite to keep it secret.

Maxwell faces criminal charges of sex trafficking and is being held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn. A separate civil suit by Giuffre has settled and the two sides are now fighting over the disclosure of documents. An email to Maxwell’s lawyers wasn’t immediately returned.

Earlier media reports have reported on the existence of the photographs, attributing details about them to a worker at Epstein’s home named Juan Alessi.

Epstein was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking when he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in what authorities ruled a suicide.

