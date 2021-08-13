(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, must face criminal charges that she helped the disgraced financier traffic girls for sex.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Friday denied Maxwell’s request that she throw out the charges against her, including a sex trafficking count and one of sex trafficking conspiracy. Nathan had rejected Maxwell’s request to dismiss an earlier version of the indictment that didn’t include those charges.

Nathan also denied Maxwell’s requests for additional information about the charges against her and to get an early look at statements made by an accuser she’s charged with trafficking.

The case is U.S. v. Maxwell, 20-cr-330, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan.).

