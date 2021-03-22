(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell’s third attempt to be released from jail before her trial in July was rejected, leaving her in a federal lockup on sex trafficking charges tied to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell offered to relinquish her French and British citizenship and have her assets placed in an account monitored by a retired federal judge. But the court ruled that “none of the defendant’s new arguments and proposals disturb its conclusion that the defendant poses a risk of flight and that there are no combination of conditions that can reasonably assure her appearance.”

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan most recently rejected Maxwell’s request for release in December, when the Oxford-educated socialite offered to put up a $28.5 million bond.

Maxwell, 59, has been in jail since her July 2 arrest in Bradford, New Hampshire. At a court appearance later that month, Nathan rejected her initial offer to post a $5 million bond and submit to house arrest, ruling that her “extraordinary” financial resources and “international ties” presented a risk she would flee.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges she trafficked girls with Epstein and participated in the abuse of some of them. Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on sex-trafficking charges, was later found dead in his Manhattan lockup in what authorities ruled a suicide.

