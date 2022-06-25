Ghislaine Maxwell Placed on Suicide Watch in Jail, Lawyer Says

(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of sex-trafficking with former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, has been put on suicide watch by federal jail officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where she’s been since her July 2020 arrest, her lawyer said Saturday.

Bobbi Sternheim, a lawyer for Maxwell, wrote to the judge scheduled to sentence her on June 28, asking for a postponement. She said Maxwell was removed on Friday from the general population of inmates and placed in solitary confinement.

Maxwell was given a “suicide smock,” Sternheim said, and isn’t able to properly prepare for her sentencing because she’s prohibited for reviewing any legal materials.

“She is not suicidal,” the lawyer wrote.

