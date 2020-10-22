(Bloomberg) -- A judge has released hundreds of pages of Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony from a 2016 civil lawsuit by one of her accusers, after the British socialite waged a fierce battle to keep the documents under wraps.

The materials unsealed Thursday include a 465-page transcript of Maxwell’s sworn testimony in the case, a defamation lawsuit that was filed against her by Virginia Giuffre. The documents are the only substantive public record from Maxwell about what she said she did for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell is being held in a Brooklyn, New York, jail while she awaits trial next year on charges she trafficked girls as young as 14 for Epstein to abuse. The U.S. says she participated in some of the alleged assaults and lied during portions of her sworn testimony in 2016. She has denied wrongdoing.

Giuffre claimed in the lawsuit that Maxwell and Epstein made her the financier’s sex slave when she was 16. Giuffre sued Maxwell in 2015 for calling her account “obvious lies.” The case was later settled for an undisclosed amount.

The case is Giuffre v. Maxwell, 15-cv-7433, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.