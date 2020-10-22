(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony in a civil lawsuit by one of her accusers was made public Thursday after the British socialite waged a fierce battle to keep the documents under wraps.

Maxwell is being held in a Brooklyn, New York, jail while she awaits trial next year on charges she trafficked girls as young as 14 for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. The U.S. also says she participated in some of the alleged assaults and lied during portions of her sworn testimony. She has denied wrongdoing.

Name, Address and When Did You Begin to Recruit? (9:21 a.m. NY)

The questioner in the April 22, 2016 deposition, which took place at a midtown Manhattan law firm, goes straight in for the kill. The first things asked of Maxwell, after informing her of the ground rules, is whether anything will prevent her from giving “truthful testimony,” whether she’s on any medications that might impair her memory or ability to answer truthfully, what her address and date of birth are and then “When did you first recruit a female to work for Mr. Epstein?”

Many Nevers (9:42 a.m. NY)

Maxwell repeatedly responds that she never saw any of the things that prosecutors say were happening at Jeffrey Epstein’s homes:

I have never seen anybody have sexual intercourse with Jeffrey, ever.

I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever.

I have never instructed Virginia to have sex with anybody ever.

I never had nonconsensual sex with anybody ever, at any time, at anyplace, at any time, with anybody.

I never ever at any single time at any point ever at all participated in anything with Virginia and Jeffrey.

The Girlfriend Question (9:45 a.m. NY)

Maxwell is asked if she ever considered herself Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend.

A. That’s a tricky question. There were times when I would have liked to think of myself as his girlfriend.

Q. When would that have been?

A. Probably in the early ‘90s.

