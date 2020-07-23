The federal judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial rejected a request by her defense lawyers to impose a gag order preventing prosecutors, federal agents and lawyers for the alleged victims from discussing the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan said Thursday she did not “believe that further action is needed at this time to protect the Defendant’s right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.” But Nathan warned lawyers and witnesses that she “wouldn’t hesitate to take appropriate action,” if she determined they violated court rules barring them from making comments about the the evidence outside of court.