(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell told a federal judge in New York that sex-trafficking charges brought against her should be dropped because of the Wednesday ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

The Pennsylvania high court said Cosby’s case was barred because of a previous deal with the prosecutor. In a Friday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, lawyers for Maxwell said the same principle applied to her case because she was included in a non-prosecution agreement with her onetime companion Jeffrey Epstein.

