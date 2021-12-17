(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell said she will not testify in her sex-trafficking trial.

“Your honor, the government has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt so there is no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell told Judge Alison Nathan at a hearing outside of the jury’s presence.

The decision came on the second day of testimony from defense witnesses and after two weeks of the government’s case. Maxwell, the former girlfriend of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is charged with trafficking girls for abuse by Epstein and participating in some of the assaults herself.

Since Maxwell kicked off her defense Thursday morning, her lawyers have called nine witnesses, including two women who worked for her, another ex-girlfriend of Epstein’s Eva Andersson-Dubin, and two FBI agents who worked on the case.

