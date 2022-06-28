(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell broke her long silence during her sentencing for sex-trafficking but insisted she was as much a victim of Jeffrey Epstein as the underage girls she was convicted of luring into his orbit for sexual abuse.

“I’m sorry for the pain that you have experienced,” she said, speaking in an even voice after several women described how their abuse by Epstein shattered their lives. “The terrible impact on the lives of so many women is difficult to hear. I empathize deeply with all of the victims in this case,” she added.

Maxwell declined to take the stand at her trial, so her statement Tuesday before US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan were her first public comments about Epstein in years. But her words largely echoed arguments she and her lawyers previously made in court filings -- in particular, that she was being punished as a scapegoat for Epstein.

“Jeffrey Epstein should have been here before all of you,” she said. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own sex-trafficking trial.

Responsibility and Remorse

The closest she came to casting blame on herself was when she said, “I also acknowledge that I have been convicted of helping Jeffrey Epstein commit these crimes.”

Nathan subsequently criticized Maxwell for her “lack of acceptance of responsibility and lack of remorse” when she sentenced her to 20 years in prison.

Maxwell went on to lament that her “association with Epstein and this case will forever and permanently stain me.”

But she chose to end on a positive note.

“It is my sincerest wish to all those in the courtroom and to all those outside the courtroom that this day brings a terrible chapter to the end,” Maxwell said as she concluded her remarks. “May this day help you travel through darkness into the light.”

