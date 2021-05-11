(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually assault girls, will go on trial Nov. 29, the federal judge in the case ordered.

Prosecutors had been skirmishing with the defense team over the trial date. Maxwell’s lawyers argued that they needed more time, beyond the July 12 date that had been set, to go over millions of pages of documents, especially after their client was charged with sex-trafficking a minor in a revised indictment. That charge alone carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

