(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell was sued by the longtime attorneys who helped defend her on sex-trafficking charges, alleging she owes them $878,302.66.

The lawsuit, filed in Colorado by Denver-based Haddon Morgan and Foreman, names as co-defendants her brother, Kevin Maxwell, and her husband Scott Borgerson, who married the British socialite “in our about August 2015.” Ghislaine Maxwell told the law firm that her brother would pay their fees, according to the complaint.

Maxwell, 60, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after being found guilty in December of enticing and grooming underage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein and with sometimes participating in the abuse herself.

The law firm said it was first retained in 2015 to defend Maxwell in a civil case involving Virginia Giuffre, who sued for defamation after Maxwell publicly refuted her account of being sexually abused.

Two of its partners, Laura Menninger and Jeff Pagliuca, were among the four lawyers who defended Maxwell in the sex-trafficking case, where she was convicted on five counts. Neither Menninger nor Pagliuca returned voice mail or email messages seeking comment about the suit.

The two other attorneys on the criminal case, Bobbi Sternheim and Chris Everdell, didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

$28.5 Million Bail

Before her trial, the daughter of fallen British publishing baron Robert Maxwell offered to put up $28.5 million for bail, backed by $22.5 million in assets owned by her husband and co-signed by seven other friends and relatives.

During the trial, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker testified Epstein wired Maxwell at least $30.7 million over an eight-year period beginning in 1999. Prosecutors said she had at least $20 million in her bank accounts and Maxwell claimed in court papers that she had set aside at least $7.9 million in a retainer fee for her lawyers.

Maxwell sued Epstein’s estate in a Virgin Islands court in 2020, claiming it reneged on his promise to support her as she fended off lawsuits filed by women who said she’d helped Epstein sexually abuse them as underage teens.

When Maxwell was sentenced in June, Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said Epstein’s estate had bequeathed $10 million to her. Maxwell is currently serving her term at a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

The lawsuit describes multiple requests over several years for Kevin Maxwell to pay the mounting fees. It also states that Borgerson “acquired several high-end properties” in Massachusetts and New Hampshire “in an effort to shield them from creditors.”

The case is Haddon Morgan and Foreman v Ghislaine Maxwell, 2022CV32430, District Court, City and County of Denver, Colorado.

(Updates with assets starting in seventh paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.