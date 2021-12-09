(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial was suspended due to the illness of one of the lawyers in the case.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan announced the recess Thursday in Manhattan federal court, saying she’d been informed of the lawyer’s illness. The judge said there was no reason to believe it was Covid-related.

“We want to make sure the attorney is taken care of rather than pause and delay,” she said. “I expect to resume tomorrow.”

The prosecution had been expected to rest its case on Thursday after calling the fourth and final accuser to testify that Maxwell lured her into sex with Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s defense team had said earlier that it had not yet decided whether it would call any witnesses.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.