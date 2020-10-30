Ghosn Accomplices to Be Retrieved by Japan in ‘Days,’ U.S. Says

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese officials have made arrangements to travel to the U.S. in “the coming days” to retrieve the two Americans accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape Tokyo, court records show.

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston to lift a stay on the extradition of the former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter so that the Japanese authorities can take the pair into custody.

Talwani issued the stay Thursday following an emergency motion by the Taylors’ lawyers, who said they learned from Japanese media that the two men were set to be shipped to Tokyo that same day on a 1 p.m. flight from Boston. The State Department had informed them late Wednesday that it authorized Japan’s extradition request, giving defense lawyers less than 18 hours to respond.

But in the filing on Friday, the U.S. said it “had no intent to extradite the Taylors within hours of giving notice that the surrender warrants had been issued.” The government argued Talwani should lift the stay, calling the Taylors’ efforts to block the extradition “meritless.”

The Taylors have never denied that they were involved in Ghosn’s escape. But they argued in federal court that their alleged offense didn’t break the law in Japan and that they wouldn’t be treated fairly in the Japanese legal system.

Last month, however, U.S. Magistrate Donald Cabell in Boston authorized the Japanese extradition request, ruling that it was not the role of an American court to parse the nuances of a foreign penal code.

Lawyers for the Taylors did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the government’s filing. But after winning the stay on Thursday, two layers for the Taylors, Paul Kelly and Ty Cobb, vowed to continue fighting the extradition request in Washington.

“This distinguished former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces and his son did not commit any crime and are being pursued by Japan in an effort to save face after the departure of Carlos Ghosn from their country,” the lawyers said in a statement.

