(Bloomberg) -- Former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, accused of helping the Japanese carmaker’s ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn understate his compensation, will face a rescheduled trial on financial misconduct charges starting September, NHK said.

The Tokyo District Court will begin the case on Sept. 15, the public broadcaster reported Thursday, without saying where it got the information. Originally planned for April, the trial was postponed, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly, an American citizen, has denied wrongdoing and is out on bail after being arrested in November 2018 on the same day as Ghosn. The former head of the alliance between Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is no longer in Japan to face trial, after making a dramatic escape to Lebanon in December. Ghosn has said he is a victim of a corporate conspiracy against him that also involves the Japanese government.

Former Nissan Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa, who has accused Ghosn of misusing company funds, will be among the carmaker’s executives to appear at the trial, NHK said. Saikawa himself was ousted last year over separate issues related to his own compensation.

Kelly’s trial is also scheduled to include interviews with 70 witnesses, NHK reported.

