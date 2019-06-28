(Bloomberg) -- Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn abruptly canceled a press conference scheduled only hours before, at which he was due to “speak out” about his case. It would have been his first briefing in person since his arrest in November.

Only hours after announcing the hastily arranged briefing, reports emerged that Ghosn would not appear at the event and only his lawyer would speak. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan then said that Ghosn’s lawyers had informed them that he had decided to cancel the briefing, citing opposition from his media adviser and family.

The FCCJ said in its notification that it had “made clear to the lawyers its disappointment” with how the matter had been handled.

Ghosn had previously been scheduled a press conference in April at which he promised to "tell the truth about what’s happening." That briefing was canceled after he was re-arrested for additional charges.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gareth Allan in Tokyo at gallan11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kyung Bok Cho at kcho7@bloomberg.net, Gearoid Reidy, Kana Nishizawa

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.