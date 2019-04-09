(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Ghosn, speaking in a video message recorded before he was arrested last week, blamed Nissan Motor Co.’s executives for “playing a dirty game” by orchestrating his arrest and incarceration instead of working to fix the automaker’s deteriorating performance.

“If you are listening to me on this video, it means I was not able to make the press conference I scheduled for April 11,” said Ghosn, who repeated his claim of innocence. Although he appeared thinner and grayer in a dark suit and white shirt, the former chairman of Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. exuded the confidence and assertiveness that vaulted him to the top ranks of the global auto industry.

“A few executives who obviously for their own interest and for their own selfish fears are creating a lot of value destruction,” Ghosn said in the video, which was released by his lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, on Tuesday.

“We are really talking about the people who really play this very dirty game into what’s happening,” Ghosn said. “But hopefully the truth will the truth will happen, the facts will happen.”

Ghosn had mentioned specific people in the video message, but his attorney said they were edited out because the sensitive nature of Ghosn’s position.

Ghosn, who had been free on bail for for almost a month since he was released in March, was rearrested last week on fresh charges of funneling money through an intermediary for personal purposes, the most serious charges yet against him. He will remain in jail until at least April 14, the Tokyo District Court said last week.

When Ghosn was arrested the first time, the three-way alliance between the automakers was shaken to its core. Since then, the companies adopted a new governance structure designed for smoother and more equitable decision-making.

