(Bloomberg) -- A federal court in Massachusetts denied a last-ditch appeal by the two Americans accused of engineering former Nissan Motor Co. executive Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape from Tokyo in late 2019, paving the way for the men to be extradited to Japan as soon as Friday to face criminal charges.

The former Green Beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who have been in U.S. custody since April, had asked the federal appeals court to put the extradition on hold so they would have time to mount a new legal challenge. But in an order on Thursday, the appeals court rejected that request, saying the Taylors had failed to demonstrate “a likelihood of success.”

The U.S. authorities had previously set Feb. 12 as the earliest possible date for the extradition.

