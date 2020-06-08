(Bloomberg) -- A onetime U.S. Army Special Forces member accused of assisting in the cloak-and-dagger escape of Nissan Motor Co.’s former chairman from Japan claims the offense he’s charged with isn’t a crime under Japanese law.

As Michael Taylor and his son fight extradition to the U.S. for their alleged role in smuggling Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon late last year, they argued in a court filing Monday that the Japanese penal code doesn’t include a provision for bail jumping. They also said the “non-offense described in the U.S. complaints is not even one of the offenses for which the Japanese arrest warrants were actually issued.”

