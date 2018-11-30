(Bloomberg) -- Japanese prosecutors extended the jail detention of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, people familiar with the matter said, amid calls for more transparency in the probe that led to the arrest of one of the world’s most visible corporate leaders.

Under the extension, Ghosn will spend up to 10 more days in detention, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19 upon landing at a Tokyo airport, with Nissan, the carmaker he helped resurrect, accusing him of financial crimes, including understating income and using company money for personal use.

Locked in a small room with a toilet and a wash basin, the former high flying executive’s arrest has raised concerns about the future of the powerful auto alliance he stitched together with Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. His arrest has divided the corporations he once headed and raised questions about how transparent Japan has been in disclosing details of the 64-year-old car titan’s alleged misdeeds.

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over Ghosn’s arrest, the Mainichi reported Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the developments. Macron plans to ask for investigations to be made transparent and the reasons that led to the arrest of the French-Brazilian.

Legal System

Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, said Thursday he’s aware of the criticism of Japan’s legal system that has come to light after Ghosn’s arrest. He said the treatment of all suspects have been in full accordance with the law.

Where’s Carlos? Ghosn to Face Japan’s Legal System: QuickTake

Not many details have emerged as to the allegations against Ghosn, though Nissan said its own investigation revealed Ghosn under-reported his income and misused company assets. Ghosn hasn’t been in public since the arrest and earlier this week, through a lawyer, he denied an accusation of passing on his trading losses to the Japanese carmaker.

Japan’s criminal-justice system lacks many of the protections defendants receive in the U.S. and Europe. Prosecutors may hold him for up to about three weeks without charge, and in that time his lawyer will probably not be present during what are likely to be lengthy and repeated interrogations.

Prosecutors are almost certain to proceed to an indictment after making such a high-profile arrest, said Nobuo Gohara, a lawyer and former prosecutor who specializes in financial law. If convicted, Ghosn could face up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors have said.

Nissan’s board sacked Ghosn as chairman within days of his arrest while its partner and largest shareholder Renault decided not to remove him as the chief executive officer and instead appointed an interim leader. Renault said at the time that it didn’t have enough information to remove the embattled executive.

On Thursday, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors said their CEOs will jointly lead their automaking alliance for now, splitting a role maintained by Ghosn for two decades. The three chiefs are “completely aligned on direction,” Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa told reporters.

--With assistance from Haidi Lun and Ramy Inocencio.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ma Jie in Tokyo at jma124@bloomberg.net;Kae Inoue in Tokyo at kinoue@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anand Krishnamoorthy at anandk@bloomberg.net, Ville Heiskanen

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.