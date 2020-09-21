(Bloomberg) -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced Monday.

Barkley underwent an MRI Monday morning after going down in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft will undergo surgery in the near future, the team said. The injury is expected to end his season after just two games played.

The former Penn State star rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in the league.

Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman are listed behind Barkley on the depth chart for the 0-2 Giants.

