(Bloomberg) -- Losses at Robert Gibbins’s hedge fund continue to mount.

Autonomy Capital Research LLP’s flagship global macro fund declined 6.6% in January, according to people with knowledge of the matter. This follows a 26% slump last year, its biggest since the financial crisis, after a series of ill-timed bets on Latin America, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. The fund has been trading about 2.5% higher so far this month, one of the people added.

Last month’s losses contrast with gains at macro trading peers including Kirkoswald Asset Management and Rokos Capital Management. During a volatile period for Treasuries and equity markets, macro funds gained an average of 0.3% in January, beating a 1.8% decline in hedge funds overall, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Gibbins, a former bond trader at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., has become known for risky bets on economic turbulence across Latin America. Assets at the London-based firm peaked at about $6.3 billion in 2019, before political shocks in Argentina erased its gains for that year.

Since then, it has suffered successive annual declines, according to people and an investor letter. Gibbins told investors last year that the fund underestimated the impact of surging prices in Brazil and other emerging markets. The country’s central bank has embarked on one of the world’s most aggressive campaigns of monetary policy tightening, hiking interest rates eight times in a year including last week’s increase of 150 basis points to 10.75%.

A spokesperson for the investment firm, which had assets of about $1.5 billion in November, declined to comment.

