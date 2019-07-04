Gibraltar officials and a group of British Royal Marines seized an oil tanker suspected of breaching European Union sanctions against Syria.

The supertanker and its cargo were detained Thursday morning. “We have reason to believe that the Grace 1 was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria,” Fabian Picardo, chief minister of the British overseas territory said in a statement.

Grace 1 was seen near the Iranian oil terminal at Kharg Island on April 17, heading south and subsequently showing a draft of 22.5 meters, indicating it had a cargo on board, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. After anchoring off the United Arab Emirates coast, the vessel headed around Africa toward the Mediterranean.