    1h ago

    Gildan Activewear posts US$56.4M Q3 profit, tops expectations

    The Canadian Press

    Stephen Takacsy discusses Gildan Activewear

    MONTREAL -- Gildan Activewear Inc. topped expectations as it reported a third-quarter profit of US$56.4 million and its sales recovered after plunging earlier this year due to the pandemic.

    The Montreal-based clothing manufacturer, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 28 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 27 compared with a profit of US$104.9 million or 51 cents per share a year earlier.

    Sales totalled US$602.3 million for the quarter, down from US$739.7 million in the same quarter last year, but up from US$230 million in the second quarter of this year.

    On an adjusted basis, Gildan says it earned US$59.2 million or 30 cents per share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of US$108.4 million or 53 cents per share a year earlier.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 10 cents per share for the quarter and US$543.1 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

    Gildan owns and operates clothing factories in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh.