(Bloomberg) -- Some major shareholders of Gildan Activewear Inc. are criticizing the sale process the board is conducting, blasting the move as unwise and ill-timed amid a fight over control of the company.

The process — which the Canadian clothing manufacturer’s board announced last week after receiving interest from potential buyers — is “unintelligent and irresponsible,” Turtle Creek Asset Management said in a letter to the board Monday.

“Just because an offer has been received does not require the board to seriously entertain it, especially when the company is in the midst of a boardroom battle,” said the Toronto-based firm, which owns 2.6% of Gildan’s shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives of Montreal-based Gildan declined to comment.

Gildan, the owner of the American Apparel brand, has been in turmoil since the board fired longtime Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy in December. A dissident group of investors that owns about one-third of Gildan’s shares has fought to reinstate Chamandy and has questioned the board’s actions.

“To even a casual market observer, it is so obviously a bad time to initiate a sale process that we have been left stunned in disbelief,” said Turtle Creek, which says Gildan is worth more than $60 per share.

Gildan’s US shares fell 0.1% to $37.39 on Monday in New York.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc., which owns 1.7% of Gildan, said the company should only consider bids starting at $50 per share and that an offer of $60 per share “would make sense.”

“Any decent company is always going to have expressions of interests floating around,” said Evan Mancer, the Winnipeg-based firm’s president and chief investment officer. “So it’s very easy to grab onto one of those and then say that you’ve been approached.”

New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners is among the potential buyers for Gildan, Bloomberg has reported. Browning West LP, an activist investor in Gildan, said in a news release last week that a “rumored $42 per share indication from a potential buyer” has been circulating, “which effectively represents no premium.”

Los Angeles-based Browning West plans to propose a slate of candidates at the company’s annual meeting in May to replace most of the board.

Gildan’s largest shareholder, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd., hinted last week that a takeover would require a high premium as “the current share price does not reflect the long-term prospects of the company.”

“We strongly believe that the board has initiated a sale process in a desperate attempt to avoid the profound professional embarrassment that will befall the directors once they are voted off the board by Gildan’s shareholders,” Turtle Creek said in its letter.

