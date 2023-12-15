(Bloomberg) -- The largest shareholder of Canadian clothing manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc. called for the reinstatement of ousted Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy, adding its voice to a campaign by other large investors who want the board to reverse its succession plan.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. said the company’s chairman should quit, and it heaped criticism on the board for choosing Vincent Tyra as the new CEO.

Four major shareholders have now gone public to denounce Gildan directors’ decision to boot out Chamandy, whose family co-founded the business about 40 years ago. Combined, the four firms hold about 20% of the shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The abrupt termination of Mr. Chamandy at age 61 to bring on a 58-year-old executive to lead the company into the next stage of its evolution and growth is concerning,” Charles Nadim, head of research at Jarislowsky, said in an emailed statement. The firm owns 7.2% of Gildan’s shares, Bloomberg data show.

“We believe that the board’s press release related to Mr. Tyra’s track record is misleading to shareholders, and that the decision lacked sufficient due diligence when assessing Mr. Tyra’s performance record,” Nadim said. Tyra was a former senior executive at Fruit of the Loom.

Cooke & Bieler LP, which holds nearly 6% of Gildan’s shares, is also backing a return of Chamandy and believes that Chairman Donald Berg would have to go, portfolio manager William Weber said by phone.

Gildan shares jumped on Bloomberg’s report about Jarislowsky’s position, erasing earlier declines to trade 2.6% higher at 2:55 p.m. in Toronto.

Gildan is a manufacturer of T-shirts and other clothing items, and owns the American Apparel brand. Representatives for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Montreal-based Gildan announced Chamandy’s departure and Tyra’s appointment on Monday, sending the stock plummeting. On Thursday, two other large holders — Los Angeles-based Browning West LP and Toronto-based Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. — released letters asking the board to backtrack on its decision.

Together, those two firms held more than 7% of the company’s shares at the end of September. “We urge the board to reverse this inexplicable, ill-conceived and value-destructive decision,” Turtle Creek said.

