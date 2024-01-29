(Bloomberg) -- Clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc., caught in a dispute with investors over the firing of its chief executive officer, set May 28 as the date for shareholders to vote on whether they want a new board.

Gildan’s board has been under pressure since it sacked CEO Glenn Chamandy in December, to the dismay of a number of large investors who wanted him to stay. Los Angeles-based Browning West LP, a Chamandy ally, is now organizing a campaign to replace most of the directors.

About three weeks ago, Browning formally requested that the company hold a special shareholder meeting “without delay” to vote on its proposed slate of eight new board members. Instead, Gildan’s board is now saying it intends to combine that with the company’s regular annual meeting, nearly four months from now.

A meeting in late spring gives shareholders “a reasonable period of time” to evaluate Browning West’s plans and to assess the strategy of new CEO Vince Tyra, who took over earlier this month, Montreal-based Gildan said in the statement.

“The company remains ready and willing to engage with Browning West; those who share some but not all of their views; and the majority of shareholders who are not aligned, to identify a responsible resolution that benefits all shareholders, not just some,” Gildan said.

Court Filing

Browning West Co-Founders Usman Nabi and Peter Lee criticized the decision. Setting the vote for late May “is a transparent attempt to buy time for a seemingly unqualified chief executive officer with a record of value destruction and an entrenched board,” they said in a statement.

Also on Monday, Gildan filed a court application against Browning West in a Quebec court.

The court filing argues that the hedge fund broke US law when it rapidly increased its stake in Gildan from 3.9% to around 5% without prior notice to regulators — 5% is the threshold that gives an investor the right to requisition a special shareholder meeting under Canadian corporate law.

Browning West has denied it did anything wrong, saying it was exempt from those rules.

If Gildan wins its case, it would give the company the right to cancel the special meeting, though Browning West can still try to get its director candidates elected at the annual meeting. Gildan, which owns the American Apparel brand, asked the court to rule by May 17.

“Rather than call the meeting within two or three months, the board appears determined to frustrate and delay shareholders’ ability to hold it accountable,” Toronto-based Turtle Creek Asset Management, which is supporting Browning West, said in a written statement. “The board’s tactics are just another slap in the face of Gildan’s long-term shareholders.”

(Update with Browning West comments in fifth paragraph)

