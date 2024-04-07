(Bloomberg) -- One of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s largest shareholders asked a Quebec court to block the clothing manufacturer’s board of directors from selling the company.

Browning West LP, which is conducting a campaign to replace the current board, wants the Superior Court of Quebec to order that Gildan directors “not enter into any binding agreement related to the sale of Gildan” before the company’s annual meeting on May 28.

Shareholders will vote that day on whether to reelect members of the board, or change it by backing Browning West’s proposed eight-person slate.

Last month, Gildan said it had hired investment banks to speak with potential buyers after it received an expression of interest in a takeover. The Montreal-based company owns the American Apparel brand and supplies casual wear to Walmart Inc. and other retailers.

In its complaint, Browning West says that if the board were to agree to a takeover, it would “interfere with the meaningful exercise of shareholders’ fundamental democratic rights.” The investment firm, which owns about 5% of Gildan’s shares, wants the right to sue directors for damages for the costs associated with any such deal — including a break fee that might be owed to a buyer if a transaction were signed, then fell apart.

“We do not believe the current board has a mandate to be making any decisions about the future of the company,” Browning West’s Usman Nabi and Peter Lee said in an emailed statement.

“This latest tactic is ridiculous and without precedent or merit,” Simon Beauchemin, an outside spokesperson for Gildan, said by email. “As Browning West knows, any transaction would need the approval of shareholders.”

