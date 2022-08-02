42m ago
Gilead Boosts Sales Forecast on Demand for Covid-19 Drug
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. raised its sales forecast for the year, mostly due to anticipated demand for the Covid treatment Veklury.
- The drugmaker said Tuesday that it now sees total product sales between $24.5 billion and $25 billion this year, up from its April forecast of $23.8 billion to $24.3 billion. That includes about $2.5 billion in Veklury sales, compared with a prior forecast of about $2 billion.
- In the second quarter, sales of Veklury, also known as remdesivir, fell to $445 million from $1.5 billion in the first quarter, reflecting the increased availability of other treatments and a drop in Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US. Analysts had expected Veklury sales of $376.4 million in the second quarter.
- See more details
Key Insights
- While Covid sales appear to account for the bulk of the guidance boost, Gilead gets most of its revenue from other products. Overall second-quarter sales beat analyst estimates. The company brought in $2.56 billion from sales of the HIV treatment Biktarvy, above Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.32 billion.
- Earnings per share excluding some items clocked in at $1.58, greater than the $1.51 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
- Profit excluding some items is now expected in the range of $6.35 to $6.75 a share for the year, up from the prior forecast of $6.20 to $6.70 a share.
- Investors are eager to hear Gilead’s plans for broadening use of the cancer drug Trodelvy as a way to make up for declining Veklury sales. That’s likely to be a question posed to the company on its conference call with analysts that starts at 4:30 p.m. New York time.
Market Reaction
- Shares of the Foster City, California-based company rose 0.8% in extended trading at 4:08 p.m. in New York. Through Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen 18% so far this year, compared to a 14% drop in the S&P 500 Index.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.